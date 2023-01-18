WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with stalking her ex-husband after police said they arrested her outside of his residence after sending him hundreds of voice messages between Friday, January 13 and Tuesday, January 17.

Denise Jewelliann Brightman, also known as Denise Harrington, 51, faces a felony charge of stalking, as well as a charge of possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

In addition to bonds that total $5,500, Brightman is required to be held for at least 24 hours before becoming eligible for release.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 4300 block of Burkburnett Road just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in reference to an assault.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the caller, who claimed he had been assaulted by his ex-wife, whom he identified as Denise Harrington. The responding officer said he took a report for assault, criminal trespass, and stalking at that time.

Police said the victim allowed the responding officer to listen to voice messages he’d received from Brightman and said while the officer was reviewing previous messages, Brightman “must have sent him over 50 voice messages.”

According to the affidavit, the officer estimated the victim had received over 300 messages from Brightman since Friday, January 13. The victim told the officer he’d been receiving and saving messages from Brightman for months.

Authorities said the officer listened to several messages at random, and all were “of a threatening manner”. The officer said this showed a pattern of behavior on Brightman’s part that was harassing and threatening in nature.

The affidavit said the victim had called the police for several incidents involving harassment by Brightman over the previous days.

According to one incident report, Brightman showed up at the victim’s residence on Saturday, January 14, 2023, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and dumped screws in the victim’s driveway in an attempt to puncture the tires on his truck.

Another incident report stated Brightman constantly drove past the residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and harassed the victim while he was working in his garage.

Yet another report from Monday, January 16, 2023, alleged Brightman showed up at the victim’s residence and started an argument after the victim met Brightman at the Dollar Saver on North Beverly Drive and put gasoline in her car.

According to the affidavit, the officer who responded to the initial call on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, drove by the residence at around 6:20 p.m. that same day and observed Brightman’s vehicle parked outside.

Authorities said the officer made contact with Brightman and detained her “for the purposes of an investigation into further harassment and stalking.”

The officer said when he informed Brightman of the investigation, she told him the victim had told her to come over to the residence.

The affidavit said the officer made contact with the victim, who stated he did not tell Brightman to come over to the residence. The victim said Brightman told him over the phone that she was on his way over to the residence to “kick is [expletive].”

According to authorities, another WFPD officer arrived at the scene to provide backup. They said they observed in plain view a pipe with a bowl on the end, and a green leafy substance was inside of the pipe, which they suspected to be marijuana.

The affidavit said the officer then searched the vehicle and found a black makeup bag in the front passenger compartment center console. The officer said inside of the bag they found a green leafy substance in a clear plastic baggie.

A NIK Field Test Kit was used to test the substance, which came back positive for marijuana. The marijuana and its container weighed .187 ounces, according to police.