ACE Hardware gives back to Children Miracle Network at United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional received a big financial boost Friday.

ACE Hardware presented a check for more than $9,000 to CMN. The money was raised at the Arts Alive! Home and Garden Show last weekend.

“The feedback is amazing that everyone was willing to give in,” Ben Robbins, ACE Hardware general manger said. “With the bucket that we do and some just giving a straight donation to go straight here to the hospital.”

United Regional Health Care System provides specialized care to North Texas patients and is home to a 7-bed Pediatric Unit. URHCS also houses a Level II Nursery, while delivering an average of 2,000 babies annually.

If you’d like to give to CMN at United Regional, you can do so here.