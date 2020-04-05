ACE Hardware reopens Monday after taking precautions, deep clean stores amid COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — To take extra precaution for their employees and the public, ACE Hardware store officials will reopen 8 a.m. Monday after closing for a brief period to deep clean their facilities.

According to stores manager Ben Robbins, an employee told administrators they were showing symptoms of COVID-19, and Robbins said they immediately shut down both the Burkburnett and Wichita Falls stores Thursday.

Robbins said they closed the stores out of precautions and began deep cleaning the facilities to ensure safety for everyone and limit any possible spread.

Robbins also said the employee was tested for COVID-19 which came back negative, and after taking time to sanitize their stores, they are excited to open back up to the public Monday morning.