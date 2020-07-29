Ace Hardware’s annual Miracle Bucket Days ready to kick-off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ace Hardware is kicking off their annual Miracle Bucket Days starting July 31 through August 2.
Customers can purchase a 5-gallon Miracle Bucket for a $5 donation to support local kids at United Regional. In return for their donation, customers will receive 20% off almost anything they can fit in their bucket.
All proceeds from the event will benefit nearly 20,000 children who visit United Regional each year, as a Children’s Miracle Network hospital United Regional utilizes funds raised to provide services in:
- Pediatrics
- Intermediate Special Care Nursery
- Labor, Delivery, and Nursery
- Post-Partum
- Emergency room
- Intensive Care Unit (two specialized pediatric ICU rooms)
- Respiratory Therapy
- Radiology
- Surgical Services
- Educational Services
You can visit any participating Ace hardware to donate.
Local participating Ace Hardware stores:
- Ace Hardware of Wichita Falls, 4031 Sports St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
- Ace Hardware of Burkburnett, 401 E 3rd St, Burkburnett, Texas 76354
- Bowie Lumber, 602 W Wise St, Bowie, Texas 76230
- Ace Hardware of Vernon, 2806 Wilbarger St, Vernon, Texas 76384