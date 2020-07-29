Ace Hardware’s annual Miracle Bucket Days ready to kick-off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ace Hardware is kicking off their annual Miracle Bucket Days starting July 31 through August 2.

Customers can purchase a 5-gallon Miracle Bucket for a $5 donation to support local kids at United Regional. In return for their donation, customers will receive 20% off almost anything they can fit in their bucket.

All proceeds from the event will benefit nearly 20,000 children who visit United Regional each year, as a Children’s Miracle Network hospital United Regional utilizes funds raised to provide services in:

Pediatrics

Intermediate Special Care Nursery

Labor, Delivery, and Nursery

Post-Partum

Emergency room

Intensive Care Unit (two specialized pediatric ICU rooms)

Respiratory Therapy

Radiology

Surgical Services

Educational Services

You can visit any participating Ace hardware to donate.

Local participating Ace Hardware stores: