WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture recognized the achievements of local individuals’ and organizations Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Arts and Cultural Empowerment award luncheon held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Wichita Falls Convention Center.

Awards were given for Outstanding Arts Educator, Business Champion of the Arts, The Maker Award, Distinguished Artist of the Year, Distinguished Cultural Organization, and Inclusion Advancement Award.

Zavala Hispanic Heritage Initiative won the award for Distinguished Cultural Organization. Executive Director Esly Pimenpel said he is excited to have been part of this event.

“We are really proud to have been nominated for one of the awards and glad we get to take one back to our office and continue to do the work, to involve the community and teach the community about not just our culture but other different cultures of Latina America and Hispanic culture in that area.”

The event was presented by resented by Foundation Auto, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.