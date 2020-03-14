Ace Sewing makes Kinder bears to donate to national charity event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — In a nationwide event, sewing store employees are donating their time to put together Kimber bears for the Kimber Bell Project that encourages sewers to make things for different charities.

One local shop got in on the charitable giving and the officials are making bears for the Children’s Aid Society.

When Judy Reams, owner of Ace Sewing Center, decided to volunteer her time to make Kimber bears to donate to a local charity her friends and customers followed suit.

“We have a group of ladies that have come into the store and decided to do a charity event in making what they call Kimber bears where they can do it all on the embroidering machine or they can sew the bears,” Reams said. “We are making bears for the Children’s Aid Society here in Wichita Falls.”

The store is also donating the fabric for the Kimber bears to be put together because Reams said she is always looking to do any charity she can.

“I’m always coming up with ways to donate things to charity or help people, and this is a wonderful way for our art, our creativity, to be able to give back to our community,” Reams said. “We downloaded the design for free, and they are asking people across the United States to make these bears for there local charities.”

Reams and her team said they hope to make as many bears as possible for the Children’s Aid Society and plan on keeping the spirit of giving back.