WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Acting Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District has released a statement following the announcement of a reduction in force across the district.

On Friday, April 29, the WFISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor of program changes that would eliminate 25 jobs from around the district.

During the five hour meeting, the board identified $848,000 in potential savings in programs and $1,076,000 in the district budget.

Throughout the lengthy meeting, Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey said they wanted to address programs over people.

The following statement was sent via email from Dipprey to WFISD personnel: