WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is upon us and Action Against Opioids wants to remind parents to check their kid’s candy.

With the recent rise in fentanyl overdoses, parents are encouraged to talk with their kids about the dangers of that and other drugs.

Officials with Action Against Opioids are encouraged to watch what children receive and inspect their candy prior to eating it.

Earlier this year, the DEA warned Americans of rainbow fentanyl targeting young Americans.

Action Against Opioids Board Member Silvia Fiscal says they want to raise awareness of the dangers of opioids and remind trick-or-treaters and their parents to be vigilant.

“Be aware of what’s going on, you know. Don’t just trust anybody. Look at what you’re getting and question what you are getting as well, it’s out there. Don’t just take candy just because you friend says, hey this will make you feel better,” Fiscal said.

