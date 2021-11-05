Active COVID-19 cases among students fall below 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD is currently reporting seven active COVID-19 cases among students and three among staff, bringing the total number of cases to 10 in the district as of November 5.

Last week, the district reported 31 total cases.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School10
Rider High School10
Wichita Falls High School00
Barwise Middle School20
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School00
Booker T. Washington Elementary00
Brook Village Elementary10
Burgess Elementary00
Crockett Elementary13
Cunningham Elementary00
Fain Elementary00
Fowler Elementary00
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary00
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary00
Sheppard Elementary10
Southern Hills Elementary00
West Foundation Elementary00
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood00
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A0
TOTAL73

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

RELATED: Healthcare workers, community silently protest United Regional’s vaccination mandate

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is coronavirus-homepage-bannerREV2.jpg

Health District to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Vaccine-ClickHere.jpg

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News