Active COVID-19 cases fall again in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website total active cases in the district, with 139 active cases among students and 21 active cases among staff members as of September 17, 2021.

WFISD reported 167 active cases among students and teachers on Sept. 14, 2021.

WFISD reported 226 active cases among students and teachers at WFISD on August 30, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School201
Rider High School170
Wichita Falls High School170
Barwise Middle School141
Kirby Middle School182
McNiel Middle School44
Booker T. Washington Elementary41
Brook Village Elementary00
Burgess Elementary21
Crockett Elementary40
Cunningham Elementary40
Fain Elementary41
Fowler Elementary50
Franklin Elementary11
Haynes Elementary11
Jefferson Elementary10
Lamar Elementary12
Milam Elementary10
Scotland Park Elementary62
Sheppard Elementary00
Southern Hills Elementary81
West Foundation Elementary31
Zundy Elementary21
Farris Early Childhood21
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A2
TOTAL13921

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

