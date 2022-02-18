WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday one new COVID-19 related death.

The patient was in their 70’s, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 563. There were 9 COVID-19 related deaths in the county for the week ending on Friday, February 18.

The following cases were patients who were reported as COVID-19 related deaths this week: 27,782 (80s); 32,697 (60s) NUTD – Pfizer; 30,393 (90s); 32,100 (80s); 29,686 (80s) NUTD – Moderna; 32,727 (90s); 32,375 (60s); 30,823 (50s); 32,714 (70s).

Two cases were vaccinated, but not up-to-date on their vaccines. One was vaccinated with Pfizer and the other was vaccinated with Moderna.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 51 137 139 194

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 23 new COVID-19 cases in the county. For the week ending on February 18, there were 128 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, yet another drastic decline from the weekly numbers seen so far in 2022 and almost half of the total number for last week.

In addition, the Health District received 724 backlog cases from an outside agency with original infection dates within the last 2 months and 24 reinfection cases. While these cases are included in the Health District’s weekly case counts, they did not calculate these cases into their positivity rate this week.

This weeks new cases and the additional backlogged cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 33,811.

For the week ending 2/18/22, there are 25 new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. In addition, we have 142 backlog cases and 16 reinfection cases who are up to date on their vaccinations.

On Tuesday, February 15, the Health District received 2 genotype interpretation results from DSHS that were sequenced at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Both results detected the Omicron variant. One individual was not up to date on their vaccinations and is a reinfection, and the other is unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 41 hospitalizations in Wichita County, one more than the 40 hospitalizations reported Thursday, February 17.

Of the 41 individuals hospitalized today, 20 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 20, 5 are up to date and 15 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 41 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are reinfections.

For the week ending on February 18, hospitalizations in Wichita County decreased by 17. 30 patients are listed as stable with 11 reported in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 1 0 0 6 7 9 7 30 Critical 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 2 4 11

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 1,617 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 41 patients hospitalized and 1,576 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 1,324 active cases

— 1,324 active cases Burkburnett — 134 active cases

— 134 active cases Iowa Park — 109 active cases

— 109 active cases Electra — 50 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending February 18, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 852 cases (128 new and 724 backlog), 9 deaths, and 41 hospitalizations.

The positivity rate for the week ending on February 18 was 13.3%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 80.5%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 02/14 48 5 50 (-8) 02/15 25 0 49 (-1) 02/16 17 2 44 (-5) 02/17 15 1 40 (-4) 02/18 23 1 41 (+1) Total 128 9 -17

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 66,175 Fully Vaccinated 58,547 Booster Shot 22,838

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

