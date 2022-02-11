WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday 2 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients, both in their 70’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic to 554. There were 9 COVID-19 related deaths in the county for the week ending on Friday, February 11.

The deaths reported during the week ending on February 11 are the following cases: 31,205 (70s); 25,842 (40s) NUTD Moderna; 28,404 (80s); 32,108 (70s) NUTD Janssen; 32,772 (90s); 32,002 (90s) NUTD Pfizer; 32,419 (60s); 32,220 (70s) UTD Pfizer; 32,420 (70s)

Three COVID-19 related deaths were not up to date on their vaccinations, one from each vaccine (Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer). One was up to date on their vaccinations and were vaccinated with Pfizer.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 50 135 138 189

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 55 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 32,959.

For the week ending on February 11, there were 250 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, a drastic decline from the weekly numbers seen so far in 2022.

There are 102 (40.8%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 148 (59.2%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

There are 119 new re-infection cases. Of those, 20 (16.8%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 99 (83.2%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

On Wednesday, February 9, the Health District received 11 genotype interpretation results from DSHS. The specimens were submitted to DSHS on 01/12/2022. Of the 11, 8 detected the Omicron variant and 3 detected the Delta variant. The individuals were up to date on their vaccinations. One additional result was received from Solaris Diagnostics laboratory in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The genotype interpretation for the 1 specimen detected the Omicron variant. This individual was not vaccinated.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 58 hospitalizations in Wichita County, seven fewer than the 66 hospitalizations reported Thursday, February 10.

For the week ending on February 11, hospitalizations in Wichita County decreased by 8.

Of the 58 individuals hospitalized today, 22 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 22, 8 are up to date and 14 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 58 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 are listed as critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 1 1 4 9 10 10 7 43 Critical 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 2 6 15

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 2,421 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 58 patients hospitalized and 2,363 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 2,065 active cases

— 2,065 active cases Burkburnett — 171 active cases

— 171 active cases Iowa Park — 138 active cases

— 138 active cases Electra — 47 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending February 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is reporting a total of 250 new cases, 9 deaths, and 58 hospitalizations.

The positivity rate for the week ending on February 11 was 27%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 59.2%.

Date New Cases Deaths Hospitalized 02/07 62 5 66 02/08 33 0 65 (-1) 02/09 56 2 59 (-6) 02/10 44 0 66 (+7) 02/11 55 2 58 (-8) Total 250 9 -8

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,945 Fully Vaccinated 58,255 Booster Shot 22,540

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: