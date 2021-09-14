Active COVID cases fall in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website total active cases in the district, with 144 active cases among students and 23 active cases among staff members as of September 14, 2021.

WFISD reported 226 active cases among students and teachers at WFISD on August 30, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School281
Rider High School60
Wichita Falls High School160
Barwise Middle School131
Kirby Middle School172
McNiel Middle School63
Booker T. Washington Elementary61
Brook Village Elementary00
Burgess Elementary51
Crockett Elementary30
Cunningham Elementary30
Fain Elementary21
Fowler Elementary71
Franklin Elementary21
Haynes Elementary21
Jefferson Elementary10
Lamar Elementary11
Milam Elementary40
Scotland Park Elementary62
Sheppard Elementary00
Southern Hills Elementary81
West Foundation Elementary41
Zundy Elementary31
Farris Early Childhood11
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A3
TOTAL14423

As of September 14, 123 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County and the number of hospitalizations is 82.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

