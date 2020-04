Actress Taraji Henson has something to offer African-Americans hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Henson took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of the COVID-19 free virtual therapy campaign.

Through her foundation, Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, she is able to provide these services and make mental health a priority.

Henson encourages anyone struggling to make an appointment for a free tele-therapy session with a licensed clinician.

Click HERE to register