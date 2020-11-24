Adapting to Thanksgiving during the pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas nears 1.2 million COVID-19 cases as Thanksgiving is just days away.

A Thanksgiving holiday that will probably look a little different for most.

Like the Coppage’s, it definitely won’t be your typical Thanksgiving with family.

“Yeah… definitely different,” Sharron Coppage said.

COVID testing lines around the state beef up as some rush home for Thanksgiving, but health directors around the country urge people to re-think holiday plans.

“The best way to protect yourself and family is to not attend family Thanksgivings, or Thanksgiving dinners with friends,” Director of Health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Lou Kreidler said.

Kreidler advises you to spend it only with people who live under your roof.

“If they don’t live in your household you shouldn’t be spending thanksgiving with them,” Kreidler said.

And that’s the case for Scotty and Shannon, who won’t have the usual two Thanksgiving meals filled with family.

“Our safety, yes is important, but our loved ones, I have a 91.. 92 year old now grandmother,” Shannon said. “There are different risks involved for different age groups and we’re still trying to take everything very seriously.”

It wasn’t an easy decision either, having to compromise with their parents.

“It’s like a collective bargaining agreement,” Scotty said.

But they won’t let the pandemic take the holiday away, they’ll enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at their home, with their two dogs.

“Maybe it’ll be a bonus this year, you know we don’t all pass out on the couch, in a little food coma,” Shannon said.

Scotty planned to make a pie with his aunt last year, but they couldn’t make it happen.

Although they won’t be together, he’s thinking of ways they can still make this year memorable.

“I might ask her ‘hey can we skype?’ and we’ll make the pie together and let’s do that and we can have some new memory of how we took advantage of this year,” Scotty said.

So now it’s time to make new traditions, with the hopes some may stick post-pandemic.

“Maybe we’ll look back on this and say this was one of the best thanksgivings ever,” Shannon said.

Kreidler also warns those rushing to get tested, to be wary of getting a negative test.

She said there may just not be enough viral load for you to test positive, so be extra cautious when deciding to travel.