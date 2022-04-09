WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the fifth year in a row, crowds gathered at Fast Eddy’s for the Addy’s Avengers pool tournament.

As a cystic fibrosis fundraiser, the money raised Saturday goes straight to research to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

The players’ auction got started at 10 a.m. with some eye-popping bids being placed before play got started. Last year, the players’ auction raked in over $5,000, and they said that amount was made again this year.

For Addy and her parents, this community support is unmatched.

“All the money that goes to us, goes to the CF Foundation, so they get enough money for all the kids to find a cure,” Addyson Mann, the inspiration behind Addy’s Avengers, said.

“I live in Georgia; I’m in the army, so I’m over in Ft. Benning, Georgia,” Brent Mann, Addy’s father, said. “There’s a number of good people there, but not to the caliber I see here. It’s still jaw-dropping to see Wichita Falls come together for Addyson.”

Addy’s mother Whitney Mann added that they take the money raised in this event to the Great Strides event in May, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.