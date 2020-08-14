Addy’s Avengers raising awareness for Cystic Fibrosis at Deli Planet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local superhero needs your help in raising awareness about a debilitating and potentially life-threatening illness.

Addy Mann was only three weeks old when she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Addy, who’s now 10, takes more than 20 pills a day but is still considered a walking miracle to those who know her, that’s why Addy’s Avengers is hosting a fundraiser at Deli Planet all day Friday, to help find a cure!

“For them to help, it’d just be awesome if they can find a cure for CF and Corona, it would be a very good thing to do,” Addy Mann said.

Until 10 p.m., anything you order from Deli Planet goes directly to Addy’s Avengers in helping to find a cure for CF and raise money for Addy!

The goal for Friday’s fundraiser is $500, let’s make that happen Texoma!

And be sure to watch KFDX 3 news at 10 next Wednesday because Deli Planet is our next pick for “I love Texoma!