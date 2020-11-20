Adjusted Thanksgiving holiday trash pickup schedule for Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls have released a modified trash pickup schedule in observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays.

Officials said the City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup schedule on Monday and Tuesday

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, November 25

Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, November 28

No curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on Thursday and Friday; both will return to normal hours Saturday, November 28

Please find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: