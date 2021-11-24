Adjusted Thanksgiving trash pickup schedules in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several waste collection services in Texoma have released a modified trash pickup schedule in observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays.

City of Wichita Falls

Officials with the city of Wichita Falls said facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup schedule on Monday and Tuesday

Thursday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, November 24

Friday trash pickup will move to Saturday, November 27

No curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on Thursday and Friday; both will return to normal hours Saturday, November 27

Please find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below:

Waste Connections

Officials with Waste Connections also said their trash pickup schedule will change in observance of the Thanksgiving holidays.

Iowa Park officials said Waste Connections will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

Thursday’s regular trash pickup will occur on Friday, and Friday’s regular trash pickup will occur Saturday.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as information becomes available.