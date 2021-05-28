Adjusted trash pickup schedule for Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has released an adjusted trash pickup schedule for the week of Memorial Day, May 31, as city facilities will be closed.

The trash pickup schedule in Wichita Falls has been adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, June 1

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, June 2

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, June 2

Regular services will resume Thursday, June 3

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, May 31, both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, June 1

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

You can find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: