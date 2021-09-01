Adjusted trash schedule for Labor Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day, Monday, September 6.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 7
  • Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 8
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, September 8
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday, September 9

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, September 7.

For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Ida

Red Cross Donate Button

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News