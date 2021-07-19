Admission is $9.99 during Station Days at Castaway Cove

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grab your sunscreen and floaties because Tuesday, July 20, is Station Day at Castaway Cove Water Park.

From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m the price to get in is only $9.99.

And you’ll be able to see many of our reporters, meteorologists, and anchors throughout the day!

In addition to catching some ray, there will also be a number of opportunities to win KFDX beach balls or items from shows on our Fox sister station, like the Masked Singer and Last Man Standing.

If you can’t make it out Thursday, Park After Dark is on Friday nights and continue through until July 30, 2021. Park After Dark is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 23 2021 05:30 am
