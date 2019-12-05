Adoptions numbers at all-time high in Texas, nearly 100 in Texoma

Adoption numbers are at an all-time high in Texas as officials report 6,000 children were placed in permanent homes just this year.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Adoption numbers are at an all-time high in Texas as officials report 6,000 children were placed in permanent homes just this year.

Officials said this the first time they’ve had this many kids placed in permanent homes.

It’s pretty exciting for child advocates across the state, and right here in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas, officials said 93 children were placed in permanent homes that is more than they have seen in a long time.

“[It is] always in the front of our minds with our kids is trying to find permanency,” Department of Family and Protective Services Region 2 Adoption Supervisor Debbie Key said.

The Department of Family and Protective Services is reporting an overwhelming increase in adoption numbers for the 2019 fiscal year.

“It’s really exciting to see the efforts that the department has made,” Key said.

Child Protective Services reports that for the first time ever, 6,000 children were adopted in the state of the more than 20,000 children who left the foster care system.

Even more impressive, more than 3,000 of those kids were placed with relatives which CPS officials said is ultimately the goal.

“We’re working with CASA to have collaborative meetings where we can really investigate family connections to try to reconnect kids to somebody because they all need support,” Key said.

Child welfare advocate and 69th District State Representative James Frank said this as a small victory because a lot more work needs to be done.

“We still have tens of thousands of kids getting removed when frankly we could help them stay in their homes,” Frank said. “We still have kids that are aging out of foster care and to me, we should have virtually no one aging out of foster care without a home or an adult there to catch them.”

In November alone, 400 children were permanently placed with their forever families.

Reports also show that the number of children entering the system has dropped and adoption numbers have increased by 25% in the last decade.

To see the full report, click this link.