Adrene Wike graduates from University of Oklahoma

Business Intelligence Director at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Adrene Wike, graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute on Oct. 24.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Business Intelligence Director at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Adrene Wike, graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute on Oct. 24, at the University of Oklahoma EDI Fall session held in Denver, Colorado.

OU EDI is an intensive 117-hour certificate program that provides a broad spectrum of advanced education for the economic development professional.

These graduates represent some of the finest economic development practitioners in the U.S. working to support their local communities.

Congratulations!