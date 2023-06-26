Adrian Nichole Vetter, now charged with murder following the death of 10-month-old SJ Mitchell (Photo courtesy Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with injury to a child for allegedly causing multiple traumatic brain injuries in a 10-month-old boy who was under her care now faces a murder charge following the child’s death.

According to family members, Sean “SJ” Mitchell died on Friday, June 23, 2023, from injuries he suffered while at an in-home daycare in the 100 block of Becky Drive in Wichita Falls on Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to the Wichita County Jail roster, Adrian Nichole Vetter, 22, of Wichita Falls, now has a charge of murder on her record as of Monday, June 26, 2023. Her bond on this charge is not yet set, but it is currently recommended at $1 million.

Vetter has been jailed since June 9, 2023, after she was initially charged with injury to a child when police and first responders found 10-month-old Sean “SJ” Mitchell unresponsive inside of a residence on Becky Drive in Wichita Falls.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said officers and first responders were dispatched to the residence at around 4:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Authorities said Mitchell was found unresponsive inside a residence on Becky Drive on Thursday, June 5, and was transported to United Regional, where it was discovered he had suffered two “brain bleeds” and was immediately transferred to Cook Children’s for emergency medical treatment.

A Crimes Against Children detective spoke to an emergency room doctor, who said the victim had severe brain bleeds on both sides of his brain, and the injuries to his head were indicative of “shaken baby syndrome.”

Police said Vetter initially told detectives the child was watching TV, had a seizure, and fell backward, causing him to hit his head on the wooden vinyl flooring. However, after police confronted her about numerous inconsistencies in her story, Vetter revealed she’d lost her temper and injured the child as a result.

According to the affidavit, Vetter then claimed she was arguing with her husband over the phone about canceling their wedding. She said the victim was crying and fussy, and was refusing to take a nap around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

Detectives said Vetter told them that at around 3 p.m. she lost her temper, grabbed the victim out of the crib, and struck the back of his head on the side rail of the wooden crib with force in an attempt to get him to stop crying.

Vetter then told authorities she took the child into the hallway and struck the victim’s head into the wall of the hallway forcefully. She said the victim was also gasping for air when she struck his head on the hallway wall.

Authorities said detectives later drove to Cook Children’s Medical Center to speak to the victim’s mother and the attending physician. According to Dr. Elizabeth Peeler, a child abuse pediatrician specializing in forensic pediatrics, the victim was in very critical condition and was having seizures due to severe abusive head trauma, stemming from child physical abuse.

Detectives said Dr. Peeler told them it appeared that Vetter was trying to minimize her actions with the victim. She said they were able to rule out any possibility of a medical emergency that caused the injuries to the victim.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.