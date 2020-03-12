1  of  2
Advanced Rehab Healthcare of WF restricts visitors in facility to prevent possible COVID-19 spread

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Advanced Rehab and Healthcare of Wichita Falls officials have announced they will restrict visitors into their facility to prevent possible COVID-19 spread.

“We understand that this drastic action will prevent families and friends from seeing their loved ones; however, our residents’ health and safety are our top concern,” Business Development Specialist Jordan Moser stated in a press release. “Experts are recommending we take action to limit individuals from entering our building and to ensure sick employees stay home. We are committed to doing everything we can to protect them from this dangerous virus.”

Moser states family members are able to contact officials for updates on their relatives at any time, but until further notice, they are not allowed to enter the facility, so they encourage people to call residents.

For more information, contact administrator Anthony Weary or nursing director Brandi Abernathy at 940-766-0281.

