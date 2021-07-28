Advocacy group raising money for skate park in Olney

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Skateboarding is having a golden moment in its debut at the Olympics as it gains popularity in countries around the world.

And now the sport all about style, creativity and toughness is making its way to one Young County town.

“It’s pretty crazy that they got it to the Olympics now,” Olney skater Collin Hope said.

“I just like going out with my friends skating around. Usually, it just gives me something to do when I’m bored,” Olney skater Jason Graham said.

In Olney, young skaters like Collin and Jason have a hard time finding places to skate.

Because of that, Shanda Hope and other members of the Olney Skate Park Advocacy Group have been raising money since 2016 to bring a skate park to the city.

“They travel around town and skate in parking lots and driveways and off Main Street even. I really just would like to have a really nice safe place right here in the park for them to skate and do their thing,” Hope said.

A concrete skate park comes with a price tag of around $125,000.

With $40,000 raised so far from a local $25,000 grant, a $10,000 private donation and skateboard raffles, the group would like to fund the remainder of the park with donations as the city adds to the freshly built Tom Griffin Park.

“A skate park will just really add to what they’ve already done here. It’ll put everything in one area. So they’ll get hot skateboarding and can go over to the pool and it’s something to do for the whole family,” Hope said.

These local skaters hope that can happen soon.

“It would be way easier to find somewhere to skate,” Collin said.

“It’d help us have somewhere to skate and help us improve a lot quicker. And give the youth something to do,” Graham said.

“It would be really good. You would have something to do. Get out the pool and go straight to the skate park,” Olney skater Logan Phillips said.

One group is looking to make skating big in Olney while also keeping Olney beautiful.

There is going to be a cornhole tournament fundraiser this Saturday.

