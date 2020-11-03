Advocates against bond file complaint over WFISD signs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— No-bond advocates have filed a complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission against WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, accusing the school district of violating political ad laws.

Doug Compton said signs like this one are part of the problem.



Texas election law said political advertising that contains expressed advocacy is required to include a disclosure statement

WFISD bond signs and the district’s website includes the slogan “creating a vision for the future.”

Compton’s complaint alleges that constitutes as expressing advocacy.

“If the bond passes the bond passes. It’s up to the voters and that’s how it’s supposed to work. We’re here about the sign. You know, we settle our difference at the ballot box, but you have to follow the rules and play fairly,” Compton said.

Compton’s complaint also claims the school district used public dollars to pay for political material.



WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said the signs were purchased with WFISD funds through the community relations department budget.

Thomas provided KFDX with this statement:

