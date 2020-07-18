Advocates stand outside Memorial Auditorium in support for Confederate monument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Advocates for the Confederate monument outside of the Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium are gathering signatures for a petition to keep the monument as it is.

This comes after Black Lives Matter advocates gathered signatures for the removal of the monument on Monday.

Organizers of the event said they have gathered around 200—300 signatures on paper so far, and they have another 4,000 signatures for the petition online.

Organizers also said there has been no backlash from Black Lives Matter advocates, and representatives of BLM gave food and water for the event Saturday afternoon.

Those at Saturday’s gathering said they are appreciative of this gesture and are just glad that both sides can talk peacefully.

“It’s heritage not hate,” organizer Stephen Hunt said. “We’re just here to protect our heritage and not spread hate. We welcome anybody on our side, Black Lives Matter, come up here, talk to us get to know us, get some of the information we had. You don’t have to sign the petition. Just come talk to us.”

Among the supporters at the event were the Confederate Riders of America, Sons of Confederate Veterans and Red River Harley Davidson.

Supporters have been at the auditorium since 8 a.m. and plan to be there until 8 p.m. or longer.

For more information on the Save the Monument Facebook group or the Save the Monument petition, click here.

Wichita Falls City Councilors will discuss Confederate monuments in the area at their meeting on Monday.