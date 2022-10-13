VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the Vernon man accused of firing multiple shots and killing a 27-year-old father does not shed much light on what led to the shooting or reveal many new details.

André Sandoval was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a vacant lot on Deaf Smith in Vernon Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022.

Bradford Thompson

54-year-old Bradford Thompson is charged with his murder.

According to the affidavit, police arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. and spoke with a witness to the shooting.

The witness said he was in his living room when he heard loud booms outside. He said he went outside and saw his neighbor, Thompson, shooting a man. He said he yelled several times for Thompson to stop shooting, but Thompson did not stop until he emptied the clip.

He said when Thompson stopped shooting, Thompson took off a black shirt with skulls and threw it down.

He said police officers then arrived and put Thompson in custody.