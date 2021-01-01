Affidavit reveals evidence connecting second suspect to O’Brien’s fatal fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the second suspect in an alleged murder early Monday morning, December 28, 2020, at a Wichita Falls bar details evidence police have to link him to the scene.

Jorge Soto, 38, is the second man arrested for the alleged murder of Evan Aleman, 39, at O’Brien’s Sports Pub Monday morning.

Rosendo Espino, Jr. was arrested Monday after police said he came out of a field near the bar about two hours after a fight and stabbing in the parking lot.

According to authorities, Espino first denied being in the bar, then admitted he was in the fight with the victim along with others, but he did not stab the victim.

Espino said one of those with him in the bar was Soto.

According to Wichita Falls Police detectives, Soto came to the bar and said the pickup police were impounding was his at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 28.

Police said Soto told them he had been there with Espino and then gave the name of one of several others they had been with.

Espino said he was knocked down in the brawl and never assaulted anyone.

Officers said Soto gave them consent to search his home, and that they found a Carhartt jacket and pants with apparent bloodstains on them.

An employee of O’Brien’s identified Soto in surveillance photos as a man in a Carhartt jacket taking part in the assault.

Police said additional arrests could be made as the investigation continues.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story continues to develop.