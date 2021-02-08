Affidavit shows man who survived apparent self-inflicted head wound admits shooting woman

The man charged with the fatal shooting of a woman at a Quanah travel center on January 15 told paramedics in the emergency room he fired the fatal shot according to an arrest affidavit.

20-year-old Anaja Griffin-McNeal, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head inside a car in the parking lot.

24-year-old Armond Jordan Smith, of Houston, also had a gunshot wound and was taken to a Lubbock hospital following the shooting.

The first Hardeman County deputy to arrive on the scene shortly after 8 a.m. said he opened the driver’s side door of the Dodge Charger and saw blood dripping onto the pavement.

He said the female driver was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the head and saw the male passenger moving and called for assistance.

A second deputy arrived and opened the passenger door and said the man had blood on his clothing and appeared to also have a gunshot wound to the head.

The deputy also saw a 9-millimeter pistol on the passenger side floorboard between Smith’s feet.

They later found one spent cartridge in the chamber, and two spent cartridges in the car.

Smith was taken to Hardeman County Memorial Hospital.

In the emergency room, a paramedic said Smith was talking and said quote: “I did it. I shot them.” another paramedic said he heard Smith say “I shot ’em.”

Smith is charged with murder and at last report listed as stable at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Texas Rangers are investigating and have not released a possible motive for the shooting.