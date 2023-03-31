WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Arrest affidavits on three felony charges filed by three separate local agencies detail the events of an attempted break-in at Scotland Park Elementary School on Thursday morning, March 30, 2023.

Freddie Lee Brown, 34, of Wichita Falls, has been charged with multiple felony offenses stemming from Thursday’s events:

Criminal mischief of $750 or more but under $30,000 destroying a school — Filed by the Wichita Falls ISD Police Department (State Jail Felony)

— Filed by the Wichita Falls ISD Police Department (State Jail Felony) Failure to comply with registration requirements — Filed by the Wichita Falls Police Department (Third-Degree Felony)

— Filed by the Wichita Falls Police Department (Third-Degree Felony) Assault of a public servant — Filed by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office (Third-Degree Felony)

Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with WFPD, said officers responded to Scotland Park Elementary school at about 8:47 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to investigate reports of a man attempting to enter the campus.

Sgt. Eipper said the first officer arrived on the scene just over three minutes after the original call. He said several more officers arrived and had the suspect at gunpoint in under six minutes from the time of the original call.

According to the arrest affidavit, when WFISD police officers arrived at the scene, Brown was already in custody. The officer said he observed a cut on Brown’s right hand.

WFISD PD officials said Brown told them he was being chased by unknown subjects and attempted to break into a classroom at Scotland Park to get away from them. However, no witnesses that officers spoke with reported seeing anyone other than Brown on school grounds.

WFISD police officers said they found shattered glass that had been removed from a window frame that would need replacing and would cost approximately $750 to do so, according to maintenance workers.

Failure to comply with registration requirements — WFPD

According to the arrest affidavit from WFPD for failure to comply with registration requirements, Brown was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County on January 8, 2015, for a “violent sexual offense with the 9-year-old female victim.”

Upon his release from a 7-year prison sentence, Brown was placed on the Texas Sex Offender Registry and was required to register on an annual basis for the remainder of his life.

According to the affidavit, Brown is required to notify administrators of a school campus of his presence and registration status immediately upon entering the premises of any public or private school or daycare center during standard operating hours.

The affidavit said Brown entered school grounds at Scotland Park and did not notify an administrator of his presence, but rather broke a window in order to gain entry into a second-grade classroom with 19 children and their teacher inside.

Authorities said the teacher immediately escorted the children out of the classroom and called for help. When WFPD and WFISD police arrived on the scene, they located Brown hiding on the school premises near an exterior doorway.

Since Brown did not notify the administration of his presence, he was charged with failing to comply with his registration requirements.

The affidavit noted that Brown has not reported to a local registering authority since his arrival in Wichita County, and did not notify Brazos County, where he previously resided, of his departure from their jurisdiction. Police said this aspect of failing to comply is still under investigation.

Assault of a public servant — WCSO

At around 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, authorities with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were notified of an assault in the Wichita County Detention Center.

According to that affidavit, investigators were advised that an inmate, identified as Brown, had assaulted a detention officer in the jail.

The investigator spoke with the detention officer, who said he was patting down Brown when he became “very combative and would not comply with his demands.” He said other detention officers attempted to move Brown, but Brown continued to resist.

The affidavit said detention officers continued to attempt to move Brown and tried to put him inside a cell in the jail, but Brown continued to resist and fight the officers, ultimately resulting in a fight between Brown and detention officers.

According to the investigator, the detention officer told him Brown had been taken to the ground and he was attempting to control Brown’s legs. He said he lost control of Brown’s legs, then Brown kicked him in the chest. He said it caused him pain.

Brown remains in the Wichita County Jail as of the publication of this story and is being held on bonds totaling $115,000.