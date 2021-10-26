After 25 years, students and staff excited to see renovation at MSU Texas science hall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost $45 million will be poured into renovating Midwestern State’s Bolin Science Hall.

It’s all part of Senate Bill 52. The bill authorizes $3.3 billion dispersed to fund construction and renovation projects at public universities and health facilities.

It’s been almost 25 years since the Bolin Science Hall was last updated. But with this new funding, the building will get the upgrade that it deserves.

“We’re gonna be upgrading, we’re gonna be upgrading with all the other schools but at a cheap and affordable rate,” MSU Senior biology major Brett Mitchell said.

Mitchell has spent four years studying, researching and working towards graduation. With dreams of being a doctor insight, he says the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering has prepared him well.

“I’ve learned how to critically think and collaborate with students and partake in group projects and really utilize our resources such as our professors and their office hours,” Mitchell said.

With the home of the MCOSME, the Bolin Science Center, getting some much needed renovations. He said the future students can learn much more in the program as well.

“I think there’s a lot that can be done to match the aesthetic to the newly built Centennial and Dillard building. So I think the addition of the remodeling, with open spaces, I think that’s such a huge advantage that we as MCOSME can take advantage of,” Mitchell said.

New technology, spaces for students to collaborate and more space for professors are just some of the upgrades coming in the almost $45 million renovation project.

Thanks to Senate Bill 52, students at public universities like MSU will be able to watch parts of their campus get a new face.

“I know that when I came in 2015, it had been since 1996 since the last remodel happened and it remained on that same footprint. So I know from the first day I came that this was a vital component of pushing us into the next level of teaching stem,” McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering Dean Dr. Marcy Brown Marsden said.

While discussions are still being had about when to begin, administration have already received some feedback from students and everyone is excited to see what comes next.

“What we hope to have is when students come here to have a space that is updated and has the latest in technology that we can offer them so that they can then learn these new tools that they’re gonna be using out in a medical career, in industry, in graduate school,” Marsden said.

Getting a boost in funding that faculty and students hope translates into a boost of learning.

Marsden says when renovation happens, it will shut down as little as possible on campus.