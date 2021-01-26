After being canceled during the pandemic, i.d.e.a. WF returns in 2021 with eye-popping prize pot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — i.d.e.a. WF has given more than 30 local businesses the opportunity to earn a cash prize while growing their knowledge on how to run a business.

The pandemic forced them to cancel last year, but now in 2021, they are back and bigger than ever.

“This year they’ll split $250,000,” i.d.e.a. WF Coordinator Jeannie Hilbers said.

Typically a $30,000 cash prize split between three winners, this year’s pot is over eight times more than years past, with five total winners.

“We have our opportunity to present a gift to them, the gift of economic development and that’s the business we’re in,” MSU Director of the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise Dr. Scott Manley said.

Stretched out over six or seven months, local businesses have the opportunity to gain so much more than money: Workshops on business planning, market research, sales forecasting, how to pitch a plan and so much more at the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship and the Dillard College of Business at MSU.

“The access to the resources to help them to survive, to build a sustainable business, that’s what it’s all about, we want an economy that is healthy and growing and we want to add jobs,” Dr. Manley said.

The resources are something founder of Xylo Bats and i.d.e.a. WF 2018 winner, Leland Wetzel, said sticks with you the most.

“I would say through i.d.e.a. WF, it really gave me a foundation of, how to set goals as far as the business goes and really how to project and look into the future and figure out how to get there,” Wetzel said.

When there’s a cash prize involved, especially when it’s bumped up to a quarter million dollars, most may overlook the most important aspect:



“While the cash is what everybody is after, we’re really about giving people the tools to succeed,” Dr. Manley said.

Xylo Bats is still utilizing things they learned nearly three years ago, as they continue shipping across the nation, to four different countries, and even working with Major League Baseball

“So really what I want to encourage businesses to do is just to go for it, because whether they win or not, they’re going to get something out of it that is huge to their business and the success of their business,” Wetzel said.

To be eligible for i.d.e.a. WF, you have to attend one of four orientations , fill out an application and pay the entry fee, and you’re all set to get going!

Find details on here!