After both teams opponents cancel, Rider to face Hirschi on Football Night in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls ISD football teams will now face-off on Football Night in Texoma after both teams opponents canceled their originally scheduled games.

The Rider Raiders will now face the Hirschi Huskies on Friday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Yes, it's happening….



Hirschi vs. Rider

Oct. 9 @ 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Stadium

Wichita Falls, TX@Matt_Stepp817 @dctf — Hirschi Football (@HirschiFootball) October 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS- WE ARE PLAYING HIRSCHI TOMORROW NIGHT. 7pm kickoff. We are the visitors. More information will be posted tonight. Band shirt tomorrow for rehearsal. — S. H. Rider HS Band (@riderband) October 8, 2020

Both the Raiders and the Huskies found themselves without an opponent Thursday afternoon after their opponents canceled their games.

Hirschi was originally scheduled to face Burkburnett on Football Night in Texoma, but COVID-19 concerns caused a cancelation as well as the closure of the high school campus until Monday.

The Raiders were heading to Midlothian to face the Panthers when they were notified of the cancelation due to COVID-19 concerns from Midlothian ISD officials.

Shortly thereafter, the teams announced the new matchup on social media.

The game will stream live on Texoma’s Homepage and air on KJBO.