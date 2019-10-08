After Hours Art Walk encore

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo pulled from fb event page.

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The After Hours Artwalk hosted by After Hours Art walk and Wichita Falls Downtown development have added an additional date for the Art Walk.

The final downtown After-Hours Art Walk was scheduled for Thursday, October 3, but is now back by popular demand.

On November 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local artists will line the streets of downtown Wichita Falls providing artwork, live music, and many shopping opportunities, which are perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

The art walk allows you to discover the unique places in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls.

Don’t forget, the sun will set earlier because daylight savings time ends on November 3.

The First Thursday in December will be the Downtown Candle Walk, so make plans to be downtown then too!

To learn more about this encore event, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 suspected of killing witness at Dallas cop's trial"

VITA Volunteers needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "VITA Volunteers needed"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"

Glenlivet launches whiskey pods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenlivet launches whiskey pods"

Unilever plastic pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unilever plastic pledge"

SW Pilots suing Boeing

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pilots suing Boeing"

Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19"

dog shoots gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog shoots gun"

Masked robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masked robbery"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News