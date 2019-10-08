After Hours Art Walk encore

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The After Hours Artwalk hosted by After Hours Art walk and Wichita Falls Downtown development have added an additional date for the Art Walk.

The final downtown After-Hours Art Walk was scheduled for Thursday, October 3, but is now back by popular demand.

On November 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local artists will line the streets of downtown Wichita Falls providing artwork, live music, and many shopping opportunities, which are perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

The art walk allows you to discover the unique places in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls.

Don’t forget, the sun will set earlier because daylight savings time ends on November 3.

The First Thursday in December will be the Downtown Candle Walk, so make plans to be downtown then too!

To learn more about this encore event, click here.