WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls came alive Thursday night for its monthly celebration of art.

Residents gathered to take a relaxing stroll and explore art studios, galleries, restaurants and shops.

As we head into the summer months, this is a great way to get out and support local artists and musicians who are set up throughout downtown.

Patrons we spoke with said it’s nice to see people enjoying downtown Wichita Falls.

“Gives people a reason to get out, walk around and see downtown Wichita Falls and see that it’s valuable,” resident Garrett Walden said. “You can do some cool stuff down here.”

“I’ve seen downtown just come up from nothing, pretty much within the past couple of years,” resident Jon Bass said. “It’s been amazing to see how the community is really coming together to get out here and show all of these artists love.”

The After Hours Artwalk will continue on the first Thursday of the month through October.