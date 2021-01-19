After Hours Artwalk making a comeback one month earlier than normal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you’ve been itching to get out of the house then you’re in luck! The After Hours Artwalk will be making a come back this year and a month earlier than normal!

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schmader said this is a perfect way to pay back the local downtown businesses that have been struggling to stay open since the pandemic.

Schmader said this monthly event is perfect for social distancing because vendors and artists will have plenty of space to set up outside and be well over six feet apart.

“We can host events but keep everyone safe and socially distanced and encouraging masks, so people can come out and still experience what they love about downtown and what they loved about the art walks specifically but they can still do it in a safe environment,” Schmader said.

Schmader said if you don’t feel safe getting out then you’re more than welcome to stay home.

The first art walk will be kicking off on the first Thursday of March from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue running on the first Thursday of each month.

If you would like to set up a booth in front of a business, Schmader said all you need to do is make sure you get the business’s permission first, if you would like to set up a booth inside the Farmer’s Market, call 940-322-4525.