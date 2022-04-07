WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It ‘s that time of year again! The first After Hours Artwalk of 2022 is set to kick off Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Even with the wind, Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said the event is still a go.

She wants to remind those setting up booths to bring something that can weigh down their table or products to keep them from blowing away.



Schmader said those attending can expect some great food, amazing art work, as well as live music among so much more.

She also said that there is no better way to check out all that downtown has to offer than by riding around on one of the new Wichita Falls GOAT Scooters.

“They’re at seven different docking stations, if you download that GOAT Scooter App you can get on and see exactly where they are,” Schmader said. “It’s such a fun way to get out and explore and tonight will be busy so grab one of those scooters and get out and come support tonight.”

Schmader also wants to remind those using the scooters to treat them like you would a car. Which means no driving on the sidewalks and refraining from drinking while operating a scooter.

Things are just about to kick off so you still have plenty of time to get downtown. The event will start wrapping up around 9 p.m.