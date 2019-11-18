Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap comes to MSU

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All the elements of a classic murder mystery come together as Midwestern State University’s Department of Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre at Midwestern State University.

The Mousetrap and the department’s other plays this semester, Death Tax and The 39 Steps, with Little Shop of Horrors in Spring 2020, all contain “Flavors of death and how characters deal with different aspects of death,” said Visiting Assistant Professor of Theatre and Mousetrap director Morgan Mallory. “The Mousetrap contains multiple murders and displays how the occupants of Monkswell Manor respond to them. It’s an interesting study on how these characters deal with things both in their house and out of their house.”

Characters include innkeepers Mollie and Giles Ralston, played by Ilka Megee and Cody Bowers; Christopher Wren, played by Denush Vidanapathirana; Mrs. Boyle, played by Hannah Kelly; Major Metcalf, played by Jack Pittman; Miss Casewell, played by Rebekah Gardner; Mr. Paravicini, played by Dominic Chavez; and Detective Sergeant Trotter, played by Calvin Russell.

“We are excited to bring this piece to MSU Texas, and fully anticipate audience members will fall in love with it as we have,” Mallory said.

The Mousetrap opened in London’s West End in 1952 and still runs today, giving it the longest initial run of any play in history.

And, don’t look for the movie version. Although an unauthorized foreign version has been made, the play’s contract states that no film version can be made until the West End show has been closed for at least six months.

General admission tickets are $10. Price is $8 for pre-college students, senior citizens, and military. MSU students, faculty, and staff will be admitted free. For more information or for season ticket or group ticket information, call the box office at 940-397-4393 or the Department of Theatre at 940-397-4670.