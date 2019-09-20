Agents in California’s El Centro sector have seized over a ton of meth this fiscal year

In this April 5, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle sits near the wall as President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in El Centro, Calif. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— Border agents from California’s El Centro Sector have seized more than a ton of methamphetamine this fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

In all, border agents have conducted 118 seizures and have confiscated a total of 2,648 pounds of meth.

The latest incident involved a driver whose car was searched at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86. Agents said a drug-sniffing dog alert alerted them to the 2006 Acura MDX. During a secondary inspection, agents discovered two small packages concealed inside a package of baby wipes in the trunk.

“These seizures are an example of the great work and determination of El Centro Sector,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder said in a statement. “Our community is a safer place because of the great work these brave men and women carry out daily.”

Officials said the El Centro Sector Border Patrol is one of the nation’s busiest for methamphetamine seizures, adding that the meth seized this fiscal year had an estimated street value of $6,090,400.