WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The day jury selection was set to begin in the trial of a man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child; the defendant entered a guilty plea.

Tommy Lee Barnett, 21, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Monday, November 27, 2023, in the 89th District Court, where he was set to begin his trial the same day.

89th District Court Judge Charles Barnard sentenced Barnett to 10 years of deferred adjudication through community supervision, as well as over $1,000 in fines and court costs. Barnett will also be required to register as a sex offender.

If Barnett violates any of the conditions of his community supervision at any point during his 10-year sentence, then the court will be able to proceed with his trial for the aggravated first-degree felony charge.

The charge was filed by the Iowa Park Police Department and stems from an incident in March 2021 in which Barnett assaulted a child who was younger than 14 years old at the time of the incident.

A Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Barnett on the charge in March 2022. He was arrested on April 16, 2022, and released two days later after posting a $250,000 bond.

Barnett’s jury trial was initially scheduled to begin in July 2023, but that trial was canceled at the request of Barnett’s attorney and eventually reset to begin on Monday, November 27, 2023.