WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is jailed on bonds totaling $500,000 after officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said he sexually assaulted his fiancée’s 12-year-old daughter “several times since November 2022.”

Casey Matthew Norris, 34, of Wichita Falls, faces two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, each with a $250,000 bond. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were dispatched to a residence on Nashua Drive just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, in reference to a report of a sexual assault of a child.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they spoke to the mother of a 12-year-old female child. The mother told police the victim had made an outcry to her that the mother’s fiancé, Norris, has been sexually assaulting her.

A Crimes Against Children detective with the WFPD and CPS staff went to the home and said the girl told them Norris would assault her in his bedroom when her mother went to the store. The victim told authorities the last assault happened as recently as a week and a half prior.

The affidavit said the victim was then transported to Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

Authorities said the 12-year-old girl described several assaults committed by Norris and gave detailed accounts to the forensic interviewer. Police said the victim’s accounts of the assaults were substantiated after the home was searched.

Police said during the interview, the victim said Norris told her he thought she was “hot” and that he only wanted to have sex with her, especially since her mother would not have sex with him. The victim’s mother later told the police that she and Norris were engaged and had been waiting until marriage to have sex.

The victim told authorities Norris would show her pornography on his phone to “teach her how to do the sex acts depicted in the video.” The victim told the forensic interviewer when Norris assaulted her, it caused her pain and she did not like it.

According to the affidavit, police said they believed the incidents described by the victim were “so detailed and accurate that it was not made up.”

More Local Crime Headlines