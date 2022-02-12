HENRYETTA, OK (Adam P. Bradshaw) – NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback and broadcaster Troy Aikman has announced a music festival that will give back to the small Oklahoma town that gave him so much as a teenager.

Troy Aikman’s “Highway to Henryetta” music festival will be held June 11th in Henryetta, Oklahoma, where Aikman attended high school. Aikman and his close friend entertainer Blake Shelton will host the event along with numerous other well known musical acts.

Aikman talked with Texomashomepage.com on Friday and explained why the festival is so important to the town that has seen rough times over the past few years.

“Yeah, I had been hosting a high school reunion for the past couple of years and in the north Texas area, Dallas, and i just after we got through this last year, i knew that a lot of my classmates and other alarms from Henryetta high school weren’t able to make the trip. And those that did it was a three-hour drive, and i just thought that maybe we should do something in Henryetta ‘s how really it started the talks of let’s do something special in Henryetta , and it evolved into this music festival of just going beyond getting together as a class but trying to give a small town a shot in the arm and desperate times due to the pandemic. And so, we leaned in on some artists that are friends of mine. Top of the list, of course, is Blake Shelton. When I reached out to him and asked if he would headline my event meeting and Oklahoma presence. He said yes immediately, so was thrilled about that. And once he signed on, then it really kind of got the ball rolling for us and so really excited about it. It’s June 11th. It’s going to be at Nichols park, where i played baseball games back when i was in junior high and high school growing up, and we’ve got an all-star lineup of artists that will be filling in throughout the day and tickets go on sale today. We did a pre-sale yesterday for Henryetta residents. The response was fantastic over 1000 tickets that were sold. And I think tickets are going to go fast today, so i would encourage people to get involved if they want to attend. And it’s going to be unlike really anything that’s hit the area to have Blake Shelton and henry at Oklahoma, along with a lot of other artists. It’s going to be fantastic.

Well, it is. It is different. I moved to Oklahoma from California at the age of 12, when i was going into eighth grade and then of course went through junior high and high school graduated from there and then two years at the university of Oklahoma. But the town of Henryetta had a huge impact on my life. I was living in a in a fairly large city in southern California, Cerritos, California, where i lived, and when we moved to Oklahoma, we moved out seven miles outside of town on 180 acres. I had we had a farm, we had cows and horses and chickens and pigs and goats and all of that. Hold hay in the summers. Had my farm chores in the mornings before school, and so i feel very blessed that i got a chance to experience both life’s life as a city kid and then also life on a farm in the work and the chores that go with that. But it helped shape me as to who i am. I really believe that the values that that i carry with me today were formed and shaped during those years in Oklahoma, and so I’m forever indebted to that town. But they’ve fallen on hard times, and it hasn’t just been because of the pandemic. It’s been a struggle for a small town, much like it has been for a lot of small towns around the country. And so, to be able to do something for the town to have it go beyond just a gathering of former high school classmates and be able to do something that gives an economic boost to the city? And then in addition to doing that, helping out with academic and the athletic programs are at the school. I thought it was a win for everybody.

Well, it’s a good point. I hope that it does. I hope that it does. I hope that I hope that we’re still living in a country where hard work pays off and that people can have dreams and work towards those dreams and put in the time and the effort and realize them and or at least give themselves a chance to realize those dreams. I know that as far back as I can remember, all I ever wanted to be a professional athlete, and obviously i was able to see that through. And but it was through a lot of hard work and a lot of perseverance. And I think that even if you are in a small town that that no dreams to too big and you can accomplish anything. So, I think that’s my story. If there’s some, I guess, influence that that might have, whether it’s someone from Henryetta Oklahoma or anywhere for that matter, if they know my story and know where I came from and where I’ve been able to get to and how I got there, then I think that that’s a really good thing.” Troy Aikman.

For tickets visit www.highwaytohenryetta.com.