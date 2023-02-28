CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A major wreck on U.S. 287 closed part of the highway while Air Evac responded to the scene Tuesday morning.

The Clay County Texas Facebook page posted that the highway near Hapgood Road would be closed just before 7:15 Tuesday morning, February 28.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell confirmed the highway had reopened before 9 a.m.

Judge Campbell confirmed that there was a two-vehicle wreck, and one person was taken to the hospital by Air Evac.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the wreck.

At time of publication, the condition of the person hospitalized in unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.