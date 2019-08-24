Air Force cycling team to participate in HHH

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hotter’n Hell Hundred brings out teams of all kinds. Some are even taking a break from their active line of duty to ride in today’s event.

Members of Sheppard Air Force Base will be hitting the pavement today as part of the U.S. Air force cycling team.

Ara Washburn caught up with them to see how they prepared for the big ride.

Bright and early on a Saturday morning — some members of SAFB are ready to put the pedal to the metal.

Seven cyclists from the base will be participating in the Hotter’n Hell Hundred as part of the Air Force cycling team, which has a membership of more than 140 nationwide.

Christopher Hattendorf, SAFB fuels instructor said “the comradery, the discipline. Not all, not all teams have the comradery that we have. It’s, your working day in and day out in the Air Force and as a support for the larger picture, the bigger mission. And then you get off work and you wanna go and ride your bike with other people that are of like mind and have a lot of discipline and have a lot of respect for each other.”

But these riders have a different reason to hit the road.

Efrain Carrion, SAFB training manager said “as a team, we’re known as guardian angels of the road. If we see somebody on the side of the road that you know, has a flat or the chain broke or whatever the case may be, or if there’s an accident we’ll pull aside to try to help them out, or fix flats, put the chain together, or if it’s an injury we just try to provide some aid until the first responders come out.”

Efrain Carrion says he and his team couldn’t do this without the support Wichita falls has not only for Sheppard but the cycling community as a whole.