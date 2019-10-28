Air Force pilot credits WF roots for flying passion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Air Force takes airmen all over the country and the world.

However, one Air Force Special Operation’s Command pilot got a chance to fly back home this weekend for the Guardians of Freedom Air Show.

Captain Ryan James graduated from Hirschi High School.

He said he’s blessed to have grown up in a place like Wichita Falls and if it weren’t for his parents and his high school faculty and staff, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

From a Hirshi High School Army JROTC member to a pilot in the Air Force.

Captain Ryan James’ passion for flying traces back to his hometown.

“I went to Kirby Middle School prior to Hirschi, and playing soccer out at Kirby, out on the fields, we’d see the 38s fly over all day long and then continuing on to Hirschi High School, same thing out at soccer practice seeing all the T-38s fly over just really got me interested in flying.” Capt. Ryan James said.

So he took that interest and turned it into a career, heading to the Air Force Academy right out of high school.

“It was very competitive to get into so I started early, junior year of high school, and had a lot of help from the faculty and staff at Hirschi especially in the JROTC program and even though I was Army, they wanted me to go for my dreams,” James said.

Now James is a pilot for the new CA-130 J model Gunship, based at Hurlburt Field in Florida, and he encourages all students to chase their dreams.

“It doesn’t matter what high school you go to, Hirschi, Rider, Old High, there’s opportunities for everyone,” James said.

James got to land his own plane at Sheppard Air Force Base for the air show, something he’s never done before.

As far as his favorite part of the job, it’s about the view.

“The view from the office, being able to look out the window from 10,000 ft. above everyone else and see blue skies,” James said.

A hometown guy who spread his wings, but credits his roots for the chance to do so.

James graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2012 and then went through pilot training in Enid, Oklahoma at Vance AFB.

He also said he’s pleased to see the growth of Wichita Falls, including new restaurants and the renovation of downtown.