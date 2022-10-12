WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overpowering odor of air freshener in a van prompted a Clay County deputy to conduct a search that revealed almost 250 pounds of marijuana in several large garbage bags.

Manuel Miranda-Bermudez mugshot Clay County Jail

Sheriff Jeff Lyde said Deputy Demonte Brooks stopped a Dodge Caravan with Arizona plates Sunday on U.S. 287 that was following a semi-rig too closely.

When the deputy approached the van and smelled the air freshener he asked for consent to search and was denied by the driver, Manuel Miranda-Bermudez, 32, of Houston.

He then requested a Montague K-9 team to the scene and the dog alerted to narcotics.

Lyde said the search turned up 247 pounds of marijuana.

Miranda-Bermudez bonded out of jail at the time of publication.