Airman formally stationed at Sheppard AFB to perform in Super Bowl LV flyover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An airman formally stationed at Sheppard Airforce Base is playing a significant role in the 55th Super Bowl.

Captain Abraham Morland is one of three bomber pilots performing the flyover during the national anthem.

Military flyovers have been a longstanding tradition in American sports, especially in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 55’s flyover will make history as three air force global strike command bombers will take off from their home air bases and meet to fly over Raymond James Stadium during the national anthem.

Morland will be flying a B-1B from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

“So we found out about sometime mid-to-end of December. And when I saw the email, I didn’t really believe it. At first, I had to go ask someone to make sure this was actually real,” Morland said.

Morland has been in the Air Force since 2007 and has been a pilot since 2013.

Morland began his pilot training at Sheppard Air Force Base and credits the base for helping him become the pilot he is today.

“They helped me get through the training. And it inspired me to when I become an instructor, and now that I am an instructor to help people. And when people struggle to help them get through and figure out how to teach them best, like instructors took the time to teach me while I was going through pilot training,” Morland said.

Morland said his father was a flight simulator technician and would let him fly as well.

He said the scenery from up above is part of what makes his job great. And getting the opportunity to fly over the Super Bowl makes it even greater.

“Knowing that the Chiefs are gonna be there. Tampa Bay is going to be down there in their home stadium. There’s going to be millions of people watching; it’s just going to be a surreal feeling knowing that I’m about to fly over and millions of people are about to watch this,” Morland said.

And while Morland might not be from Wichita Falls, the city holds a special place in his heart.

“I started out in Wichita Falls, that’s where I went to pilot training there at Sheppard. So my roots start there. I met my wife was a pilot training. We have family there in Wichita Falls. So it’s kind of like, I’m doing this from my hometown.”

Morland thanks his instructors at Sheppard Air Force Base.